International conference on physics held in ICISE

The International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) yesterday held the scientific conference ‘Windows on the Universe’ in celebration of its 10 th anniversary and the 30 th anniversary of Rencontres du Vietnam.



The conference takes place from August 6-12, with 31 common sessions and many seminars on astrophysics and high energy physics. Particularly, Dutch Prof. Gerardus’t Hooft (1999 Nobel Prize winner in Physics) will present his latest scientific research.

According to Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of Rencontres du Vietnam, the conference gives a chance for young scientists to introduce their own ideas and then discuss with senior renowned counterparts. This is expected to create harmonious cooperation in the international science community in the fields of Particle Physics and Astrophysics.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat stated that the Central Party and the State have always paid great attention to the development of basic sciences in the country since this is the foundation for the growth of science-technology. At present, the Government is managing the National Science and Technology Development Fund to sponsor research projects in basic sciences.

Since the beginning in 2013, ICISE has organized nearly 150 international scientific conference and housed over 45 specialized science schools, attracting the participation of about 10,000 scientists from 35 nations and territories, including 18 Nobel Prize winners, 2 Fields Prize winners.