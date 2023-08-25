InnoEx encourages innovation among businesses

InnoEx - an annual international event to promote innovation and development for the business community in Vietnam and Southeast Asia – opened yesterday in HCMC.



InnoEx welcomes the participation of nearly 2,000 business leaders, experts, and 70 national and international investment foundations, banks, financial institutions, 200 startups and enterprises from 50 countries and territories.

In the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc stated that the wholehearted attendance of businesses, scientists, startups to InnoEx 2023 is a positive signal to boost innovation in Vietnam for more sustainable development.



InnoEx 2023 is the gathering point of long-standing successful programs such as Vietnam CEO Forum and Southeast Asia’s largest startup contest - Startup Wheel. Therefore, InnoEx 2023 is considered one of the most important events for innovation among businesses. 100 excellent domestic and foreign startups out of over 2,000 registered papers have been chosen to introduce themselves in front of potential investors on this occasion.

Vietnam is now considered a rising star in the aspect of innovation. Many technological giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have all shown their great expectation to the Vietnamese market via several supporting programs to domestic enterprises and startups in emerging markets. Hence, the country must accelerate its economic development, and there is no better way than innovation.



Albert Antoine, member of InnoEx 2023’s Advisory Board, commented that not many businesses have precise understanding and effective implementation of innovation. He stressed that this trend is not merely digital transformation technology application, but a great change in thinking of businesses leaders.

InnoEx is co-held by the Young Businesspeople Association of HCMC, the Business Startup Support Centre (BSSC), IBP Investment Promotion and Business Support JSC.

The event is more meaningful when Resolution 98 is being implemented in HCMC and as preparation for the upcoming City Economic Forum 2023, themed ‘Green Economy – Journey towards Zero Emissions’, to be organized from September 13-17, 2023.