Information & communications services revenue hits US$47.6 billion

Revenue from information and communications services reached VND1.13 quadrillion (US$47.6 billion) in the first four months of 2023, representing 27 percent of the annual target, the Ministry of Information and Communications said.

The sector posted turnover of over VND 313 trillion (US$13.2 billion) in April, up 6 percent against March but down 1 percent year-on-year. Vietnam, along with Thailand, India, and Cambodia, has led a significant increase in semiconductor chip exports to the US market this year, accounting for more than 10 percent of US imported chips for seven consecutive months, according to the MIC.

In February 2023, Vietnam's semiconductor chip exports to the US reached US$562.5 million, up from US$321.7 million in February 2022. Vietnam ranks third in Asia in terms of semiconductor exports to the US, after Malaysia and Taiwan (China).

Vietnam and Thailand are major players in the semiconductor chip manufacturing market and have seen their trade with the US increase by 75 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

These results confirm the success of the US diversifying its electronics supply chain by shifting manufacturers from traditional markets to emerging markets. The ministry reports that in April 2023, the industry’s revenue was estimated to surpass VND313 trillion, up 6 percent compared to the previous month.

March’s revenue stood at VND295 trillion or down 1 percent over the same period last year. The output of postal service in April was estimated at 175 million parcels with an increase of over 20 percent over the same period last year.

Revenue from postal service reached VND4.65 trillion, up 8 percent over the same period of 2022. In the field of national digital transformation and digital government, the proportion of online public services was 51.32 percent, increased by 0.71 percent over the previous month with 50.61 percent.

In the field of digital economy, in March alone, the total number of downloads of mobile applications in the country stood at 280 million, marking an increase of 13 percent against February. Direct revenue from mobile app transactions was 34.8 percent year-on-year increase.