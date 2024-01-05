Industrial land lease prices in Northern region forecast to rise sharply

Industrial land lease prices in the Northern region are forecast to rise sharply, said participants at a seminar organized by the Academy of Finance on January 4 in Hanoi.

In 2024 and 2025, industrial land rental prices (attached to industrial real estate) are expected to increase 6 percent to 10 percent per annum in the Northern region and 4 percent percent a year in the Southern region.

Meanwhile, ready-built warehouse rental prices are forecast to increase slightly by 2 percent-4 percent per year. After Vietnam recently upgraded its cooperative relations with major partners such as the US, Korea, and China, investment capital flows from these countries are expected to continue which will drive demand for leasing industrial land in the upcoming time in Vietnam.

Many experts also predict that Vietnam's industrial real estate market will attract investment in three main products including industrial parks, factories for rent and warehouses for rent from 2024.

According to Mr. Stephen Higgins, Senior Director of Cushman & Walkefield Capital Markets, the market size of the three industrial real estate segments will grow at least twice in the next 10 years because logistics companies will serve the domestic consumer market and thus be closer to central residential areas.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan