Indonesia licenses certificates of lobster cultivation for 3 VNese companies

Three out of the five Vietnamese businesses, which have formed limited liability companies in Indonesia, have been verified and received certificates of lobster cultivation from the Directorate General of Aquaculture, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

Vietnamese lobster - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The two remainders are still in the process of re-submitting verification regarding lobster cultivation activities, said Director General of Capture Fisheries Tb. Haeru Rahayu.

Previously, Tempo magazine reported that the five companies were Aquagreen Trading Company Limited, Phu Gia Long Trading Joint Stock Company, Ichika Joint Stock Company, The Global Trading Company Limited, and New World Seafood Trading Import Export Aquaculture Company Limited.

They formed five limited liability companies in Indonesia, namely PT Mutagreen Aquaculture International, PT Ratuworld Aquaculture International, PT Gajaya Aquaculture International, PT Idovin Aquaculture International, and PT Idichi Aquaculture International.

Of the five companies, only three have obtained permits for overseas cultivation and export. The three companies are Mutagreen Aquaculture International, Ratuworld Aquaculture International, and Gajaya Aquaculture International.

Furthermore, Haeru did not explain how much lobster quota would be cultivated by the permitted companies. However, he explained that determining the clear lobster seed quota must refer to the Decree of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Number 28 of 2024.

VNA