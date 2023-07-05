SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Import, export value of Vietnamese goods estimated at US$56.01 billion in June

SGGPO
This afternoon, the Vietnam Customs informed that the import and export value of Vietnamese goods was estimated at US$56.01 billion in June, up 3.6 percent over the previous month or an increase of $1.93 billion.
Of US$56.01 billion, export value was estimated at $29.3 billion, up 4.5 percent while import value was estimated at $26.71 billion, up 2.6 percent.

However, because there were difficulties in exporting in the first months of the year, the accumulated total import and export value of Vietnam's goods was estimated at only $316.64 billion in the first 6 months of 2023, down 15.1 percent or $56.54 billion over the same period in 2022.

Of these, export value was estimated at $164.45 billion, down 12.1 percent and import value was estimated at $152.19 billion, down 18.2 percent over the same period in 2022.

According to the Vietnam Customs, although the total value of export and import turnover decreased, Vietnam's merchandise trade balance in the first 6 months of 2023 was estimated to still have a surplus of $12.26 billion while it was only $1.16 billion in the same period in 2022.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

