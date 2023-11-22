IC design training course for university lecturers kicked off in HCMC

On November 20, the Electronics and Semiconductor Center (ESC) partnered with Cadence Company to launch the Analog Design - Custom IC training course tailored for university lecturers, utilizing Cadence’s tools and solutions.

The Analog Design - Custom IC training course, led by Cadence experts, spans three weeks, running from November 20 to December 8 at the ESC in Thu Duc City, HCMC. The program offers lecturers full access to Cadence's extensive library and teaching materials. After completing the course, educators will be proficient in crafting practical IC design curricula to effectively impart knowledge to students at their respective universities.

This initiative involves the implementation of the agreed-upon collaboration between the Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) Management Board and Cadence - a global leader providing comprehensive tools and solutions specializing in design automation within the realm of electronics and semiconductor circuits. The goal is to enhance the development of human resources in semiconductor design, as formalized in the agreement signed in May 2023. ESC was inaugurated on September 6, 2023, building upon a pilot collaboration between the High-Tech Training Center and Sun Edu International Education Joint Stock Company. Sun Edu has been entrusted as the lead unit to implement the signed collaborative content.

As stated by Associate Professor - Dr. Nguyen Anh Thi, Head of the SHTP Management Board, the execution of this training course is highly timely. It plays a crucial role in enhancing the training capabilities of educational institutions, supporting the objective of diversifying and introducing new majors related to semiconductor design, especially in the field of Analog Design, where the current and future substantial workforce demand has yet to be fully satisfied.

Expressing his delight at the opening ceremony, Professor - Dr. Dang Luong Mo, Senior Advisor to Vietnam National University - HCMC and a trailblazing scientist in the advancement of microchip technology in Vietnam, shared his journey of delving into AI research for circuit design over the past three decades. He expressed hope that the educators participating in this training program would pay more attention to continuing researching the application of AI in circuit design to meet practical development demands.

The Analog Design - Custom IC training course brings together the participation of 30 lecturers from various academic institutions, including HCMC University of Technology and Education, Saigon University, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology - HCMC Branch, Can Tho University, Hue University, Ton Duc Thang University, HCMC University of Technology, and the University of Science - VNUHCMC, along with the instructional team and collaborators from the High-Tech Training Center.

Throughout the program, lecturers are mandated to commit full-time, following the comprehensive course schedule. They receive guidance and practical support from experienced Cadence experts and engage in hands-on activities directly on computers using Cadence's software tools and solutions for IC design.

The highlight of the program is that lecturers have access to the entire library and teaching materials provided by Cadence. Upon program completion, they will be able to develop practical circuit design curricula tailored to effectively impart knowledge to their students at their respective institutions. This represents the foremost expectation in the collaboration agreement between the SHTP Management Board and Cadence, contributing to the training of Vietnamese workforce in the field of circuit design and meeting the evolving needs of the electronics and semiconductor industry in the future.

In the coming time, ESC will extend its collaboration with Cadence to roll out training programs in digital and analog IC design, specifically tailored for educators and students from various universities.