Human resources training for IC design blooming nationwide

Thanks to the appearance of the Electronics and Semiconductor Center in SHTP, several provinces have begun to launch their own IC human resources training programs.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai are paying a visit to ESC (Photo: SGGP)



In September 2023, Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) introduced its Center for Electronics and Semiconductor (ESC) – the first in Vietnam to train human resources in the semiconductor field according to international standards.

“ESC is considered as the provider of the most systematic training curriculum at present under the International Process Control (IPC) Standard, widely applied by global technological corporations. Trainers participating in this program are Vietnamese experts working for many years in major electronic enterprise in Silicon Valley (the US). The training content has passed the consultation of leading IC companies in the world like Mediatek, Synopsys, Sun Electronics to improve its quality”, informed Director Nguyen Duc Huy of the SHTP Training Center.

Taking ESC as a model, many provinces in Vietnam have also started their own training programs for IC design.

In January 2024, Thu Dau Mot University in Binh Duong Province and Sun Edu (member of ESC) introduced an in-depth IC design training course for the former’s lecturers. At the end of that month, ESC and Lac Hong University signed an agreement to establish an IC center in Dong Nai Province, attracting the attention of the provincial leaders, who then announced that they will adopt incentive policies and mechanisms for universities in the area to train human resources for this industry.

According to Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo, human resources training centers for the IC industry normally aim at identifying a standard training model in association with the general development of the microchip industry in the world.

The forming of ESC in SHTP and the cooperation with Southern universities lately help to spread the tendency of developing the high-quality human resources for IC design to answer the demands of both investors and businesses in the upcoming future.

In 2024, SHTP với sets the goal to turn Vietnam into the center for IC design of the region as well as the world, starting with providing qualified human resources training programs.

“HCMC has considered the electronics and IC fields are the two focuses, so the SHTP management is both running suitable human resources training courses and trying to attract more investments in this industry”, said Head Nguyen Anh Thi of SHTP’s Management Board.

