Hospitals required to update admission, treatment of Covid-19 patients

Hospitals must now update their procedures for admitting and treating patients with Covid-19, as per the direction of the Department of Medical Service Administration.

The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health yesterday issued a directive to health departments and hospitals nationwide, urging the reinforcement of efforts in the examination, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health's latest warning of Covid-19 pandemic

The Ministry noted a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases globally, with increases reported in countries such as Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Thailand.

Specifically, since the beginning of the year, Thailand has recorded more than 71,000 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths, mainly due to the Omicron XEC variant. This variant has a faster spread rate of 84 percent - 110 percent compared to previous Omicron variants and is appearing in at least 27 countries. Meanwhile, domestically, the number of Covid-19 cases has also increased slightly in the past three weeks, with an average of about 20 cases per week, but there are no severe cases.

Amid the complex developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Health has instructed local health departments and hospitals to review and update their plans for the admission and treatment of Covid-19 patients in line with the evolving situation, ensuring preparedness and avoiding passivity or unexpected disruptions. Facilities are required to fully prepare infrastructure, equipment, medical supplies, and designated isolation areas to support effective treatment and infection control.

The Ministry also emphasized the need to strengthen infection prevention measures within healthcare facilities, particularly in departments caring for critically ill patients, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, local authorities have been urged to maintain a proactive stance and coordinate closely in epidemic prevention efforts to ensure readiness for all possible scenarios.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan