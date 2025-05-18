Hospitalized elderly, children due to intense heat significantly increase

In recent days, hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region have seen a significant surge in children and elderly patients amid prolonged intense heat.

Many people were hospitalized for digestive disorders, upper respiratory infections, heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Medical experts have issued warnings for high-risk groups, particularly the elderly and young children. They may face dangerous risks from heat without proper preventive measures.

Spike in heat-related admissions

According to the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, the hospital receives around 20 to 30 patients daily seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses. Most patients suffered from fatigue and exhaustion after spending several hours working in the sun.

The People's Hospital 115 disclosed that the number of elderly patients in recent days has increased significantly compared to the same period last year due to the prolonged heatwave.

Most cases involve upper respiratory tract infections or gastrointestinal illnesses, such as acute diarrhea and dehydration-related diarrhea.

A doctor at the Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City examines a pediatric patient.

As observed by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, at noon on May 17, the Outpatient Department at the Children’s Hospital 2 was crowded with parents and children who were waiting for their turn to receive doctors’ examination and consultation.

Specialist level 2 Doctor Nguyen Thanh Hai, Head of the Outpatient Department at Children’s Hospital 2, stated that the extreme heat has led to a significant surge in the pediatric patients. Most cases involve respiratory illnesses such as bronchitis and sore throat, digestive disorders, heat-related skin problems and heatstroke.

Proactive measures to prevent serious complications

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), the prolonged heatwave is expected to persist in the coming period, along with the spike of common infectious diseases such as Japanese encephalitis, meningitis, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, chickenpox and various skin problems such as heat rash, allergic dermatitis causing itching and eczema.

Additionally, hot weather can also worsen vascular conditions such as stroke and heart attack.

To prevent illnesses during the hot season, medical experts recommended that children need to keep good personal hygiene habits, drink enough fluids every day, and limit the time spent playing in the heat to avoid dehydration, exhaustion and increased risk of illness.

People should drink two to three liters of water per day and replenish electrolytes in their body if sweating heavily, use fans, or set air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius to avoid large differences between indoor and outdoor temperatures.

As for outdoor workers, it is important to arrange working hours reasonably. They are recommended to work early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the peak heat periods; take breaks and drink enough water.

People with cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, or diabetes need to carefully manage their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, avoid dehydration, which can cause the risk of stroke.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong