Hospital referral documents, medical check-up records to go online

A health worker in Bac Giang province scans a QR code on a patient's chip-based ID card to access healthcare records. (Photo: VNA)

In the near future, patients will only need to present one of those apps without bringing paper records of health insurance referrals and appointment letters



According to the Ministry of Health, social security offices and hospitals nationwide will trial electronic health insurance referrals and health check-up records in April this year, looking to completely remove the need for paper.



If the trial runs smoothly, the online records will be officially applied nationwide in July.



According to Trang, going digital will have lots of practical values. It helps create a centralised database for analysis, statistics, and timely adjustment of health insurance policies. It also makes the hospital referral more transparent and simplifies administrative procedures, she said.



The online application also saves time of both patients and healthcare facilities, limits fraud in the referral process as well as supports social security offices in health insurance assessment and payment, she said.



According to current regulations, if the patient wants to be transferred to a higher-level hospital and enjoy health insurance with higher benefits, they must have a transfer certificate.



Patients are allowed to be transferred from the lower level to the adjacent higher level (from the commune level to district level, district level to provincial level, provincial level to central level). If the adjacent higher level facility does not have the appropriate technique, patients will continue to be transferred to the higher level.



Many people believe that hospital transfer papers are a cumbersome and troublesome administrative procedure.



Trang said it was impossible to remove the hospital transfer paper but the health ministry is studying solutions to facilitate patients.



Public health information must be digitalised with referral information to go online to minimise nuisance for patients, she said.

VNA