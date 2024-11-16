Hospital bills rising alongside salaries

Hospital bills are rising alongside salaries after the Ministry of Health gave the green light to new medical examination and treatment fees.

The Ministry of Health has recently approved new medical examination and treatment fees based on the basic salary for 5 special-class and 10 class I hospitals. These new fees must be implemented by all medical facilities by December 31.

While the upward adjustment of medical examination and treatment fees may contribute to the financial sustainability of hospitals and the improvement of patient care, it could exacerbate the financial difficulties experienced by low-income patients.

The prices for medical examinations and treatments covered by health insurance at several hospitals are set to rise. Bach Mai Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, Agricultural General Hospital, and Central Dermatology Hospital have revised their medical examination fees from VND42,100 to VND50,600 per visit. Additionally, the cost for an emergency resuscitation bed in a special-class hospital has increased from VND509,400 to VND599,400 per bed per day, while the fee for a first-typed bed has risen from VND273,100 to VND 327,100 per day.

Furthermore, the cost of an intensive care unit (ICU) bed, as well as for organ transplants, bone marrow transplants, and stem cell transplants at a specialized hospital, was previously set at VND867,500 per day. Following the recent adjustment, this rate will increase to VND1,017,300 per day.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Circular No. 21/2024/TT-BYT, which regulates the method of pricing medical examination and treatment services, aligns with the characteristics of service provision at medical facilities.

Additionally, it conforms to Decree 73/2024/ND-CP by the Government regarding the increase in the basic salary from VND1.8 million to VND2.34 million.

As of now, the Ministry of Health has approved the hospital fees for 15 hospitals, including 5 special-class hospitals and 10 first-class hospitals. The Ministry has also urged local authorities to promptly approve pricing at the salary level of VND2.34 million for medical facilities in their areas. However, these prices must not exceed the maximum rates set by the Ministry of Health for the corresponding services.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan