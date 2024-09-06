Ho Chi Minh City to build urban development program by 2040

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has urged the development of the city’s urban development program by 2040.

A section of Vo Nguyen Giap Street passes through Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the Department of Construction will focus on accelerating the implementation of the city’s master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision towards 2050, and adjustment of the city's general planning until 2040, with a vision to 2060 to carry out the evaluation and approval of the urban planning programme.

The department will also be responsible for reviewing the legality and procedures for general planning of the city’s urban development program, and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each agency and organization during the implementation process.

Under the city’s urban development program, the Department of Construction will cooperate with the Housing and Urban Development Institute under the Vietnam Institute of Architecture to create a program, collect opinions from relevant agencies and units, and complete the program.

The Department of Planning and Architecture will conduct the appraisal and prepare an appraisal report. The Department of Construction will complete documents in accordance with the appraisal report and advise the municipal People's Committee to create a report and submit it to the municipal People's Council.

The municipal People's Council will organize conferences and pass resolutions for approval.

The city’s Department of Construction will finalise the documents and submit them to the municipal People's Committee, which will then approve the urban development program through 2040.

According to the overall urban planning scheme by 2040 with a vision to 2060, the city will be developed into a city of innovation, creativity, and dynamic development; a pioneer in a large metropolitan region; a centre of intellectual and international trade in the country; a service centre in the Asia-Pacific region; and a city with the highest quality of life and attractive working environment, diversified culture, heritage conservation and scenic river system, a sustainable urban infrastructure, and climate change adaptation by 2060.

While Thu Duc city will be established as a first class city and developed into a highly interactive and innovative urban area, serving as a driving force for the city to implement the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The smart city’s infrastructure is composed of four functional layers, including nature, construction, digital technology and smart services.

