Ho Chi Minh City leader welcomes official of ruling Angolan party

Phan Van Mai (right), Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, welcomes Manuel Domingos Augusto, Politburo member and Secretary of the MPLA Central Committee, on August 22. (Photo: VNA)

Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, received Manuel Domingos Augusto, Politburo member and Secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), on August 22.

The host affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City treasures the Vietnam - Angola friendship and wishes to become an important contributor to the two countries’ sound relations.

Informing his guest about the local socio-economic development, Chairman Mai remarked that the trade and investment ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Angola remain modest, and they need to take measures to boost these partnerships.

Ho Chi Minh City is ready to carry out a twinning and cooperation agreement with an Angolan locality and, as a major center of Vietnam, it is willing to work with sectors and localities of the African nation in the fields matching their common interest and potential so as to further intensify their countries’ relations, he added.

Augusto voiced his hope that via the visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the Angolan delegation can learn development experience of the city, an economic locomotive and a large center of external relations of Vietnam.

Applauding his host’s cooperation proposals, he said there remains substantial potential for Angola and Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, to collaborate in economic development.

The MPLA official also affirmed the readiness to encourage agencies, organisations, enterprises, and people of Angola to enhance investment and trade links with Vietnam to bring economic connections on part with the countries’ diplomatic and political ties.

Angola is willing to select a locality to twin and carry out cooperation with HCMC, he added.

