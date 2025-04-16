Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food And Beverages opens

The Fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Beverages Exhibition (HCMC FOODEX 2025) was officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), District 7, HCMC on April 16.

HCMC FOODEX 2025, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in collaboration with the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA) and other relevant units, gathered nearly 400 domestic and international enterprises.

Delegates perform the ritual to open the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Beverages Exhibition in 2025.

Attending and delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that this year’s exhibition is a practical activity to support businesses in promoting their products, expanding markets and fostering value chain linkages both domestically and internationally in the still-challenging economic context.

According to her, the food and foodstuff industry currently accounts for about 14 percent to 15 percent of the total production value of Ho Chi Minh City's entire industrial sector. The sector has been identified as one of four key industries prioritized for development through 2030, with a vision toward 2050.

HCMC FOODEX 2025 features 500 booths, displaying top brands from the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia and various provinces and cities across the country.

Attendees visit business booths at the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Beverages Exhibition in 2025 (HCMC FOODEX 2025).

HCMC FOODEX 2025 is a comprehensive trade event serving the food and beverages (F&B) industry, showcasing a variety of agricultural products, processed foods, spices, beverages, machinery, equipment, packaging and advanced technologies serving the food industry. Notably, businesses have introduced breakthrough solutions in wastewater treatment, eco-friendly packaging and smart processing technologies.

Mr. Tran Phu Lu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center, stated that this year’s exhibition under theme “Natural – Green – Sustainable Products” reflects a strong commitment to promoting the food industry’s development in an environmentally friendly direction and enhancing the value of Vietnamese products in the global market.

Trade connection activities are considered a key highlight of the event, with the participation of over 300 strategic buyers from 15 countries, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan (China) and so on.

The Fourth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Beverages Exhibition takes place from April 16 to April 19, offering more than 1,000 B2B meetings, focusing on linking producers with major distribution systems such as Aeon, Lotte, Central Retail, Saigon Co.op, Satra, as well as various e-commerce platforms.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of thematic seminars focusing on food safety, green transformation in production and sustainability requirements in export activities; and the "Master Chef of Foodex 2025" competition, themed "The Essence of Vietnamese Cuisine" with the participation of over 100 chefs from Vietnam and countries in the region will likely attract significant attention of visitors.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong