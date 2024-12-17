Ho Chi Minh City hosts drill on cyber information security

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center this morning collaborated with the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) – Southern Branch to organize a program named “Drill on Cyber Information Security Ho Chi Minh City 2024”.

The drill takes place from December 17 to December 21 at Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

Overview of the drill

This is an activity to raise awareness and information security skills for the incident response team, the specialized units on information security of Ho Chi Minh City, to promptly detect weaknesses in people, technology and processes to propose measures to reinforce, improve, increase the ability to quickly respond and promptly handle when an attack occurs.

The teams will practice on the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen App, which is an important platform connecting residents with the municipal authority.

Beyond the drill, there will be activities of training sessions on skills, competence in information safety for staff in charge of information technology of units, enterprises in the city comprising combating the prevention of ransomware attacks to key infrastructure facilities, supply chain attack prevention and identity protection against fraud and non-technical attacks.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center Nguyen Duc Chung shares the situation of cybersecurity in 2024.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center Nguyen Duc Chung informed that in the first nine months of the year, the center recorded 57,586,971 cases related to information security, 768,325 cases of policy violation, 56,811,589 cases of information collection attack and 7,057 cases of malware infection attack.

Regarding device protection, centralized management and anti-malware systems in Ho Chi Minh City have prevented 63,137 attacks; the total number of malware detected and blocked across the entire system was 209,312.

Of these, the most common type of malware recorded is Virus.Win32.Sality.l with 111,723 turns, HEUR:Virus.Win32.Slugin.gen with 19,466 turns and HEUR:Trojan.Win32.Generic with 4,050 turns.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong