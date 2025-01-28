Ho Chi Minh City embraces smart healthcare

Patients register for medical examination and treatment using fingerprints on smart kiosks at Gia Dinh People's Hospital

The traditional model of healthcare delivery, characterized by lengthy patient queues and cumbersome paper-based record management, is rapidly evolving. The advent of smart healthcare solutions, accessible through user-friendly online platforms, is streamlining patient interactions and enhancing overall efficiency.

Ms. Dinh Thi Thu Hong, a 42-year-old resident of Go Vap District, recently experienced a significantly improved patient registration process during her visit to Gia Dinh People's Hospital. Through the implementation of a user-friendly kiosk system, Ms. Hong was able to efficiently complete her registration by simply providing her fingerprints and selecting her desired specialty and clinic. The entire registration process was remarkably swift, demonstrating the hospital's commitment to enhancing patient experience and streamlining administrative procedures.

Dr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Director of Gia Dinh People's Hospital, announced that the implementation of biometric technology at smart kiosks marks a significant advancement in streamlining patient admissions for health insurance examinations. Using this system, returning patients can simply scan their fingerprints to access their information, which is instantly displayed on the screen. The process allows patients to receive a queue number and proceed to the examination room in under 1.5 minutes.

According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, in recent years, the health sector has built information systems to create data on medical personnel, medical practice certificates, pharmaceutical practice certificates, operating licenses, certificates of eligibility for pharmaceutical business and health data of city dwellers especially elderly people.

Many software and applications have been deployed to help people easily access health care services conveniently and quickly, ensuring effectiveness and safety in disease treatment. The medical examination and treatment information portal enables swift verification of facility operating licenses and practitioner certificates. Meanwhile, the "Online Health" application facilitates the reporting of violations at medical examination and treatment facilities.

There are also many useful applications serving patients throughout the examination and treatment process at the hospital, contributing to reducing waiting time and increasing patient satisfaction.

By the conclusion of 2024, every hospital in the city will have implemented an information technology infrastructure to facilitate the use of electronic medical records, progressively evolving into smart hospitals. Currently, 44 out of 55 hospitals at both city and district levels have established plans for the deployment of electronic medical records. Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital and City Children's Hospital have officially confirmed the initiation of electronic medical record systems. The majority of hospitals are actively advancing the integration of 4.0 technology in medical diagnostics and treatment to enhance the effectiveness of healthcare services.

Many artificial intelligence (AI) applications have been researched and applied, bringing practical results in treatment such as Da Vinci general surgery robot at Binh Dan Hospital; AI Rapid in diagnosis and providing treatment directions for interventional thrombolysis to treat myocardial infarction at People's Hospital 115; CerviCare AI software application to classify and detect cervical cancer at Hung Vuong Hospital.

For the first time, ‘EyeDr artificial intelligence software’ is applied at at Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital in glaucoma screening by taking color photos of the optic disc, serving the need for early screening of fundus diseases.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan