Ho Chi Minh City alerts Ransomware malware attacks

According to the report of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Digital Transformation, the city now has around 1,200 operated servers and 380 systems under implementation process comprising a shared database system, Hochiminhcity website and member pages, applications of departments, sectors and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City.

The city’s information technology infrastructure has basically ensured safety and security with a three-layer firewall, consisting of outer layer security, application layer security and inner layer security.

In order to deal with malicious code of Ransomware, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing the solution of Kaspersky Endpoint Security which is the highest version to protect endpoint devices against threats. The solution is being carried out at 639 state agencies and units in the city with 12,500 endpoint devices.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Digital Transformation Nguyen Duc Chung said that in order to ensure information security, it is essential to apply safe network measures, especially safe solutions for servers, applications and database management.

Agencies and units have to implement internal software solutions in accordance with the procedures of development, security and operations (DevSecOps); regularly check and evaluate the safety status of information systems before putting them into operation; maintain the operation of security systems for endpoint devices; strengthen monitoring and handle arising problems on information safety.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong