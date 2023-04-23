Health Ministry urges quickening vaccination against Covid-19

Amidst the rapidly increasing number of new cases of Covid-19, the Health Ministry has urged continued efforts to accelerate vaccination against Covid-19.

The vaccination will prioritize groups of high risks of developing serious symptoms and even dying when contracting the virus.

During the week from April 16 – 22, Vietnam counted 12,700 new cases, the highest weekly number since the beginning of the year.

The total number of Covid-19 cases so far rose to 11,54,059, with 10,616,725 patients having recovered.

At present, 123 patients are in serious conditions needing breathing support, including 24 requiring invasive machine ventilation.

One death from Covid-19 was reported in Hanoi on April 22, raising the total fatalities from the pandemic so far to 43,187.

More than 266 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far.