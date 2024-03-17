Health Minister urges to cut down procedures to please patients, businesses

At the annual conference with more than 100 hospital leaders yesterday, the Minister of Health directed to cut down medical administrative procedures to please patients and businesses.

Health Minister urges to cut down medical administrative procedures to please patients, businesses

Addressing the conference held in the Northern province of Quang Ninh, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan asked hospitals to continue improving the quality of medical examination and treatment and operational management. In particular, examination and treatment quality improvement and patient safety are high on hospitals’ list of priorities.

Moreover, hospitals should continue to review and supplement policies, regulations and legal documents in the health sector while focusing on improving the quality of life of medical staff and inspiring medical staff's passion and dedication to patients.

Regarding the reduction of 92 administrative procedures in the health sector, the Minister of Health requested the sector to focus on promoting and applying information technology and digital transformation in reforming administrative procedures to reduce inconvenience for patients and businesses. She disclosed that the Ministry of Health will throw the book at those who harass if businesses or patients make complaints about them.

Regarding medical digital transformation, Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management Luong Ngoc Khue stated clearly that patient safety is the top task in hospital quality management. When hospitals strengthen digital conversion applications, patient safety is the first priority in infirmaries.

Meanwhile, assessing the importance of digital transformation and information technology application in hospitals, Director Dao Xuan Co of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, said that the effectiveness of information technology application is clearly visible at the stages of reception and payment of hospital fees because the application of technology helps reduce patients’ waiting time. Instead of having to count money and prepare change to return, the application of information technology with cashless payment makes this convenient, fast, accurate and especially transparent.

The Director of Bach Mai Hospital affirmed when reducing cumbersome financial procedures, doctors and medical staff only focus on medical examination and treatment; so the quality of medical examination and treatment will be better and patients will be more satisfied.

At the same time, he revealed that every year the hospital has to spend tens of billions of Vietnamese dong to buy film and print diagnostic scan results, so if the hospital is successful in digital conversion, tens of billions of Vietnamese dong will be saved.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Uyen Phuong