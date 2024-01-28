Health insurance covers over 93 percent of country's population

By the end of 2023, over 93.3 million people have registered for health insurance, accounting for some 93.35 percent of the country’s population and up 2.45 percent over the same period of 2022.

Iluustrative photo

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that all of the medical facilities have now connected with the inspection information system of the Vietnam Social Security with the proportion of daily connected data of 94.5 percent.

In 2023, the Social Security Fund spent more than VND124,000 billion (over US$5 billion) for medical examination and treatment fees for people with health insurance.

Notably, 100 percent of medical facilities applying for medical examination and treatment under health insurance, equaling 12,851 ones nationwide have carried out the medical examination and treatment under health insurance by chip-based citizen identification cards.

55 million turns of people changed medical insurance cards with shortened procedures and time of medical examination and treatment.

By Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong