HCMC’s innovation, startup week opens

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup, and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE 2024) opened in the city on December 17.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, said that the city government is committed to always accompanying the innovation community at every stage of development while maximizing its role in guiding, leading, connecting, collaborating, and sharing. This is not only a task but also a strategic vision to promote innovation, contributing to positioning Ho Chi Minh City as a leading creative hub in the region and the world.

WHISE 2024 attracts more than 150 exhibition booths showcasing startup and innovative products and services, with participation from international partners.

By Ba Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh

