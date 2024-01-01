HCMC’s first babies of 2024 welcomed minutes after midnight

Some families rang in the new year with their newborns after midnight at Tu Du Obstetric Hospital and Obstetric Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC’s first babies of 2024 are welcomed minutes after midnight

At exactly midnight of New Year's Eve, the two largest obstetric hospitals Tu Du Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital’s maternity wards welcomed new moms, dads and their little ones on the first day of the new year.

A dad is happy at the arrival of his newborn

At Tu Du Hospital, on New Year's Eve on January 1, 6 young babies made their arrival in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Specifically, the daughter of Ms. Le Thi Tuyet in Thu Duc City was born at midnight.

Another two baby boys made their entrance into the world shortly after 2023 came to a close at Tu Du Hospital.

Doctors gift a woman and her newborn baby

Elsewhere in HCMC, six little angles were the first babies born on New Year’s Day at Hung Vuong Hospital. In particular, among these are twins, one boy and one girl.

According to Dr. Ho Viet Thang, who is responsible for managing the activities of Hung Vuong Hospital on the special night, about 110 pregnant women were diagnosed to give birth at the hospital on the first day of the new year. About 50 women gave birth on the special day.

Managers and doctors at Tu Du Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital both gave gifts to families of the first babies of the year.

By Thanh An – Translated By Anh Quan