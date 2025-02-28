HCMC's banks provide preferential credit package worth US$20.25bln to businesses

As of the end of February, some 18 credit institutions of 17 commercial banks and one financial company in Ho Chi Minh City have registered to take part in the city's Banking-Business Connection Program 2025.

Under the program, the credit institutions will provide preferential credit totaling nearly VND517,065 billion (US$20.25 billion), up VND300,000 billion compared to the beginning of February, to enterprises, cooperatives, and household businesses to promote economic growth, according to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), Nguyen Duc Lenh.

The scale of the preferential credit package through the city's Banking-Business Connection Program has been growing steadily and is higher than in previous years, reflecting the concrete actions taken by the banking sector in general and credit institutions in particular to support businesses, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh said.

In 2025, the program will continue to focus on two key tasks, including disbursing the preferential credit package and holding dialogues with businesses to address difficulties, creating favorable conditions for businesses, business households, and cooperatives in Ho Chi Minh City to access preferential capital easily.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh