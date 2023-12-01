HCMC wins Best Vietnam Smart City Award 2023

|
32 cities, units, and businesses in the categories of urban management, industry real estate, and technology services and solutions are presented at the 2023 Best Vietnam Smart City Awards. (Photo: SGGP)
The city was recognized for implementing smart applications bringing efficiency to the people, businesses, community, and society.
Accordingly, HCMC took the leading position in collecting fees from users of infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals.
The organization board selected and honored a total of 32 cities, units and businesses in the categories of urban management, industry real estate, and technology services and solutions.
Of those, Hanoi has been honored for its attractiveness in startup and innovation while the central city of Da Nang received prizes for smart governance and management, smart transportation and logistics, startup and innovation city, and city with smart application serving citizens and enterprises.
Representatives of cities and provinces receive the 2023 Best Vietnam Smart City Awards. (Photo: SGGP)