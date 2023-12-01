HCMC wins Best Vietnam Smart City Award 2023

HCMC has been honored at the 4th Vietnam Smart City Award 2023 which was held in Hanoi on November 30 by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

The city was recognized for implementing smart applications bringing efficiency to the people, businesses, community, and society.

Accordingly, HCMC took the leading position in collecting fees from users of infrastructure facilities and public services at seaport terminals.

The organization board selected and honored a total of 32 cities, units and businesses in the categories of urban management, industry real estate, and technology services and solutions.

Of those, Hanoi has been honored for its attractiveness in startup and innovation while the central city of Da Nang received prizes for smart governance and management, smart transportation and logistics, startup and innovation city, and city with smart application serving citizens and enterprises.