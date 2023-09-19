HCMC welcomes foreigners to study traditional medicine

The HCMC Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy Institute has held a class for 9 French students to introduce the uniqueness of Vietnamese traditional medicine.



Accordingly, learners are taught knowledge about acupuncture to relieve pain for cancer patients, acupressure massage, qigong exercises for the spine, cupping, catgut embedding therapy, medicine covering, traditional breathing exercises.

Deputy Director Truong Thi Ngoc Lan of the HCMC Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy Institute shared that her organization is a prestigious and high-quality place in the Southern and Central Highlands regions for students in the field to practise their theoretical lessons.

The Institute also offers training sessions for foreigners who wish to learn more about traditional medicine to take care of themselves and their family via a combination of traditional and modern medicine.

For the past few years, short-term training courses of this Institute for foreigners are held annually, welcoming learners from many nations of France, Switzerland, the US, Italy.

This activity is to implement HCMC’s development orientation on academic tourism (short-term training in certain treatment techniques of traditional medicine) in the field of healthcare tourism.