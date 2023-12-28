HCMC, US software company collaborate to develop semiconductor workforce

Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) on December 28 signed a cooperation pact with the US-based engineering simulation software provider Ansys, Inc. to develop human resources for the country’s semiconductor industry.

At the signing ceremony of the cooperation pact between the Saigon Hi-Tech Park and Ansys, Inc. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, Ansys will provide educational software tools and related training programs to local universities with sci-tech strengths through the firm’s innovation space.

Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the park’s management board, stated that the collaborative program will offer students an opportunity to access the latest engineering simulation technology and methodologies and enable them to accumulate practical experience, ensuring success in the high-tech field. It will also help improve the operational capabilities of the SHTP’s Electronics and Semiconductor Center (ESC).

According to Rafiq Somani, Ansys Area Vice President of India and South Asia Pacific, the conglomerate aims to assist the SHTP in achieving its goals of developing simulation skills and design capabilities for high-tech industries.

At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed his hope that in the future, Ansys will team up with the southern economic hub in attracting semiconductor investors. The city has prepared resources and favorable policies to welcome technology enterprises and corporations coming for cooperation and development, he affirmed.

