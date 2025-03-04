HCMC upgrades pre-hospital emergency services

The health system in Ho Chi Minh City has been working to develop a more professionalized network of emergency services outside of traditional hospital environments.

Emergency Center 115 staff give first aid to patients before transporting them to medical facilities

Following over a decade of operation, the emergency service system outside hospitals in the southern metropolis has established its significant role in the advancement of the healthcare sector. The continuous innovation and creativity within emergency services are aiding the city in developing a professional emergency response system, thereby contributing to the city's emergence as a premier healthcare center in the region.

According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the HCMC Department of Health, if before 2013, emergency services outside the hospital in HCMC were undertaken by Trung Vuong Hospital with resources of only five ambulances. At that time, staff received about 5,000 calls per year, however, the sector did not satisfy the health care needs of city dwellers but now the sector can meet patients’ needs of medical care when the number of emergency calls through the 115 switchboard has increased 40 times.

The health sector advised city leaders to establish the 115 Emergency Center and called for public and private hospitals to participate in a model of satellite emergency stations located in their emergency departments. This recommendation came as the sector faced many difficulties and challenges, and the 115 Emergency Center would provide overall coordination.

Over time, the number of satellite emergency stations has steadily risen to 44 stations. These satellite stations serve as an "extended arm" of the 115 Emergency Center, helping to provide emergency services to all districts and Thu Duc City outside of hospital settings.

In 2017, city officials established two working groups to travel to Australia for the purpose of conducting surveys and gaining insights from their experiences. Since that time, the health sector in the city has progressively standardized the coordination protocols between outpatient and inpatient emergency care, thereby enhancing the integration between hospitals and the 115 emergency system.

Furthermore, the personnel involved in outpatient emergency care within the city have received training in accordance with the standards set forth by the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Federation of Emergency Medicine. Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine has collaborated with Saimaa University of Applied Sciences in Finland to establish and recruit students for the "Outpatient Emergency Nursing" program, also known as Paramedic Nursing.

Ho Chi Minh City's outpatient emergency force has made significant strides in professionalism thanks to well-designed training programs and effective models, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has approved the ‘Project on Developing a Professional Out-of-Hospital Emergency System from 2024 to 2030’, a strategic initiative to establish a modern emergency network. This network will feature three centers, strategically aligned with the city's three specialized medical clusters, to enhance public access to critical care.

The 115 Emergency Center located within the Tan Kien specialized medical cluster in Binh Chanh outlying district serves as the main headquarters, overseeing out-of-hospital emergency services, first aid training, and research and development initiatives.

Meanwhile, the 115 Emergency Center situated in the city's central medical cluster comprises a highly skilled team dedicated to delivering rapid emergency response in the Central region and during significant events, with the capability to administer intensive emergency care for complex and critical cases directly at the scene. Additionally, the 115 Emergency Center in Thu Duc City focuses on advancing specialized emergency care tailored to the specific needs of the local area.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan