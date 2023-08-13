HCMC to launch free healthcare check-up plan for elderly citizens

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has just launched a plan for health examination and early detection of non-communicable diseases in the elderly in the city in 2023.

According to the plan, at least one ward in districts and Thu Duc City will be chosen in the pilot healthcare plan for the elderly in August 2023.

Senior citizens will receive general health tests including all the basic laboratory tests and a doctor's opinion to broadly know the state of their health and thus be able to timely detect important diseases such as hypertension, cancer, or diabetes, among others. Currently, 49 wards have registered to participate in health check-ups for all elderly according to the Department of Health’s 2023 guidance.

After completing health check-ups for elderly people in 49 wards and communes, the Department of Health and district health centers held a preliminary review to draw lessons to develop an operation plan and cost estimate for health check-ups for all elderly residents regardless of permanent or temporary residence by 2024.