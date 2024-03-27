HCMC to have three emergency centers, two air and water emergency stations

HCMC will set up three emergency centers outside of medical facilities and two emergency stations capable of providing emergency care by water and air.

HCMC will have an air emergency station

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City today said that the municipal People's Committee has just approved the Project ‘Developing an out-of-hospital emergency system in Ho Chi Minh City professionally from now to 2030 and the following years.’

According to the development orientations of the city's medical system, the city will have specialized medical clusters including a central cluster with existing general and specialized hospitals in inner-city districts; Tan Kien cluster in Tan Kien Commune of Binh Chanh outlying district and Thu Duc cluster in Thu Duc City; plus, the city will have 3 emergency centers outside the hospital (Emergency Center 115).

Specifically, the Emergency Center 115 in the Tan Kien cluster is the command center of the out-of-hospital emergency system. It is designed to have a training area and practical training for paramedics. Furthermore, the center cluster has a supply area for medical supplies and equipment specifically used in emergencies outside of the hospital. In addition, the center will receive calls, advise people on on-site treatment, and coordinate dispatchers to take patients to medical establishments.

The 115 Emergency Center in the central cluster in District 10 will be responsible for out-of-hospital emergency care in the city center area while ensuring medical work and readiness to respond to emergency situations.

The Emergency Center 115 in Thu Duc City will receive calls and coordinate external emergency aid in Thu Duc City area; In addition, this center is also a backup facility for information technology infrastructure, ensuring network security for the main facility.

In addition, two emergency stations will be established. The first will be an air emergency station, with close coordination between the city's health sector and Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense.

The second is a waterway emergency station in Can Gio District which will provide inland waterway-based emergency medical services in the district.

The project 'Developing the out-of-hospital emergency system in Ho Chi Minh City professionally from now to 2030 and the following years" includes 5 specific goals: 1. Forming a system of out-of-hospital emergency centers to meet the needs of developing a professional out-of-hospital emergency system to ensure the provision of high-quality emergency services to city dwellers. 2. Building a portal to receive and coordinate emergency care outside the hospital professionally. 3. Implementing a training program for all types of medical staff participating in emergency activities outside the hospital in a professional manner, and developing mechanisms and policies to attract human resources to work in the emergency medical system outside hospitals. 4. Diversifying modes of transportation for emergency response supplies to ensure the needs of patients and suit the geographical characteristics of the southern largest city. 5. Improving the quality of out-of-hospital emergency care at satellite emergency stations and private emergency transportation facilities as well as increasing people’s knowledge of giving first aid to those with injuries.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan