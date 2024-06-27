HCMC to establish backup data center to combat cyber threats

The HCMC Digital Transformation Center and the VN Information Security-Southern Branch yesterday co-hosted a conference for solutions to operate a backup data center in the city.

The conference, themed “Models and Solutions for the Creation of a Backup Data Center for HCMC”, sought feasible measures to form a backup center for different databases in the city.

This new center contains policies, tools, and procedures that enable the restoration or continuation of critical infrastructure and technology systems following natural or human-caused disasters. This system encompasses knowledge of models, security methods, disaster recovery capabilities, to ensure continuity in the operation of information technology applications and digital transformation of government agencies in HCMC.

Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center (HCMC DX Center) highlighted the increasing importance of information technology applications for government agencies, organizations, and businesses in the context of rapid digital transformation. As a leading socio-economic and cultural center in Vietnam, HCMC has implemented numerous shared digital transformation systems to support the digital transformation efforts of state departments, districts, and units sited here.

Despite numerous achievements so far in the aspect of digital transformation, there are still many potential risks, including natural disasters, data theft, extortion, and increasingly cunning cyberattacks that could harm the infrastructure of HCMC and affect data and information security.

This urgently asks for the establishment of a backup data center to maintain smooth and constant operation of information systems in the city to serve management tasks and the public. The center also enhances disaster recovery capabilities and protects important data of HCMC.

Experts in the field shared their viewpoints and experience in the conference. They discussed the deployment and management of backup data centers; novel technologies and solutions, as well as new trends in the aspect of data centers and information security using modern methods to improve the efficiency and security of data systems.

Additionally, they provided information on relevant state standards, regulations, and policies related to information security, data security, and data center management to ensure that all activities comply with the regulations.

SVTech Co. emphasized that ransomware attacks pose the greatest threat to business survival today. Statistics from the beginning of 2023 to the present reveal that there have been over 13,750 cyberattacks on information systems in Vietnam, causing serious incidents. In the first three months of this year alone, there were 2,323 such cyberattacks. The average lifespan of a data leak is 314 days, with 7 months to identify and 4 months to recover.

This signals a critical need to create a backup data center. A good backup strategy cannot prevent ransomware attacks, but it will be a lifeline for the organization when attacked.

Dr. Trinh Ngoc Minh, a member of the Executive Committee of the VN Information Security-Southern Branch, suggested that the backup data center should be divided into three main components:

HCMC Core Management Application for emails, document control, file digitization, and virtual meetings;

Data Application for tax data, VNeID app, and traffic fines via captured images from monitoring cameras;

HCMC Public Service Application for the operation of the city’s e-Portal, traffic information, master planning, business activities (online shopping platforms, online payment).

HCMC is also advised to build a backup data system to prevent ransomware, to ensure the ability to provide public services and network security.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam