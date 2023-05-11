HCMC to boost document information security

The delegate of the Government Cipher Committee yesterday held a working session with HCMC Party’s Committee on the task of information security and safety.



In his speech, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said that there are now several factors leading to an increasing risk of information insecurity and disclosure of national secrets.

Therefore, in the upcoming time, HCMC is going to address any risks caused by human factors. Simultaneously, it will tighten information security for documents of state agencies, the municipal authorities, and the Party’s organizations.

Seeing that the workload is rather heavy, HCMC proposed that it can pilot novel programs and models in this field while holding training sessions for the human resources of the cipher sector before expanding those models nationwide.

In his concluding presentation, Deputy Head Nguyen Huu Hung of the Government Cipher Committee highly appreciated all efforts of HCMC lately to maintain information security and safety among state agencies.

He agreed with the city’s proposal on support for equipment, human resources training as to cyber security, information security, as well as necessary policies for the cipher staff.