HCMC tightens regulations to ensure cosmetic procedure safety

The HCMC Health Department yesterday held a conference to discuss the urgent need for stricter regulations governing cosmetic procedures.

According to Ho Van Han, Level-II Specialist and Chief Inspector of the municipal Health Department, there is an increasing challenge posed by beauty spas and skincare centers, encroaching on the medical sector. Approximately 78 percent of complaints received by the Department are related to cosmetic procedures.

Currently, HCMC oversees 772 medical establishments offering cosmetic services. However, there are nearly 4,900 non-medical facilities (spas, beauty salons) operating under the purview of district-level People's Committees and the city's Department of Planning and Investment.

In the first eight months of the year, the HCMC Department of Health conducted inspections on 120 cosmetic facilities of the latter type and issued 136 administrative penalties totaling over VND7 billion (US$280,700).

The Health Department has identified that medical errors and violations in the cosmetic industry have become a significant concern worldwide, including Vietnam. These issues are often attributed to profit-driven establishments that disregard regulations and engage in misleading advertising on social media.

To mitigate these problems, Director Tang Chi Thuong of the HCMC Department of Health proposed a three-pronged approach commonly adopted by other countries, namely tightening regulations on cosmetic practices, enhancing consumer awareness, and strictly controlling the products used in cosmetic procedures.

In addition, this Department plans to pilot a digitalized cosmetic procedure record system to collect data for better management. All clinics and hospitals will be required to comply with this new system.

Moreover, the Department will continue to standardize technical procedures in the cosmetic industry to ensure patient safety and strengthen cooperation with district-level People's Committees, the HCMC Department of Public Security, and other relevant agencies to address violations.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Thanh Tam

