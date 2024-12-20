HCMC Tax Department honors top tax-compliant businesses of 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Tax Department held a ceremony to commend businesses excelling in compliance with tax policies and regulations in 2023 on December 20.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, presents certificates of merit from the General Director of the General Department of Taxation to outstanding businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Nam Binh, Director of the HCMC Tax Department, congratulated and expressed gratitude to the businesses for their support and partnership with the tax sector. The city’s domestic revenue reached nearly VND327.5 trillion in 2023, exceeding the target by 101.2 percent. For 2024, the revenue target has been set at over VND373 trillion, up 14.1 percent year-on-year.

The Director reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting businesses by enhancing administrative reforms and expanding electronic tax services to reduce costs and time for taxpayers. The department will also strengthen oversight of invoicing practices, improve tax management for e-commerce, and ensure effective communication with businesses to resolve issues. Additionally, it will focus on reinforcing discipline, accountability, and professionalism among tax officials to ensure efficient and transparent tax administration.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tax Department, presents certificates of merit from the Director of the HCMC Tax Department to outstanding businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tax Department, emphasized that the 136 businesses recognized are models of transparency, responsibility, and civic awareness. These businesses have not only fulfilled their tax obligations but also set an example in fostering a sustainable and ethical business environment.

As of now, the HCMC Tax Department has surpassed its State budget revenue targets, reflecting positive economic growth in Vietnam and HCMC. This achievement highlights the collaborative efforts of businesses, individuals, and government agencies in supporting production and business activities, reinforcing the vital partnership between the State and its citizens for sustainable development.

The HCMC Tax Department commended 136 enterprises for exemplary compliance with tax laws and policies in 2023. These standout businesses received certificates of merit from the Ministry of Finance, the General Department of Taxation, and the HCMC Tax Department, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Printing Company Limited. The leader of Sai Gon Giai Phong Printing Company Limited (L) receives a Certificate of Merit from the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan