HCMC supports retail stores in digital transformation

As the Vietnamese wholesale and retail industry faces many opportunities and challenges, the Ministry of Information and Communications has approved a program to support retail stores in digital transformation.

Director Tran Minh Tuan speaks at the conference

In order to implement a digital transformation support program and pilot a survey, measurement, and assessment of the current status and readiness level for e-commerce and digital transformation of businesses, business households, wholesale, and retail stores in Phu Nhuan District, nearly 200 businesses and business households in the district attended the conference today. The conference was jointly organized by the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District, chaired by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the conference, Director Tran Minh Tuan of the Department of Digital Economy and Digital Society under the Ministry of Information and Communications said that the current proportion of e-commerce in total retail sales in Vietnam is only about 8 percent, while the world average is 19.4 percent. In particular, some countries such as China are 43 percent, UK 35 percent, Korea 28 percent, USA 26 percent.

Even though the market size is third in Southeast Asia despite years of impressive growth rates of 25 percent, the Southeast Asian nation's wholesale and retail sector is still vulnerable to foreign e-commerce incursions, posing a risk to the security of both finance and goods.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has approved the program to assist retail stores to carry out their digital transformation based on both global experience and Vietnamese real practices. The program's primary activities will be piloted in the Phu Nhuan district of Ho Chi Minh City by the Ministry before being summarized and made widely known throughout the city and the nation.

At the conference, technology solution providers introduced some management solutions, such as comprehensive restaurant management, suitable for all types of F&B (food and beverage business) and accommodation businesses.

Within one month, Phu Nhuan District will survey 2,000 units, providing information to assess the level of digital transformation of wholesale and retail businesses in the area. From there, there will be connections between wholesale and retail businesses with technology solutions, along with many preferential and supportive policies.

Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang assessed that the data from this survey and assessment will not only have immediate significance, but also guide the long-term development of the digital economy of Ho Chi Minh City. The city has identified one of the important tasks in developing the digital economy as supporting small, medium and micro enterprises.

Vice Chairman of Phu Nhuan District People's Committee Do Dang Ai anticipated that solution providers will assist local businesses and business households as efficiently as possible since most traders in conventional markets only have sporadic access to technology.

One of the most concerning things about the modern world, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long, is that foreign e-commerce is poised to overtake domestic competitors; hence, without timely acts, the country will gradually lose the market. Statistically, Vietnam has around 9,000 traditional markets and 1.4 million grocery stores. In 2023, the total GDP contribution from the wholesale and retail sector was 9.83 percent, demonstrating the sector's significance for the nation's economic growth and job creation.

Consequently, the government’s support for digital transformation in retail shops is needed, according to the Deputy Minister.

The main objectives of the program to support digital transformation of retail stores: · Select and mobilize excellent digital platforms to participate in the program with preferential policies, support for businesses, stores, and business households. . 100 percent of businesses, stores, business households, and retailers nationwide have access to, participate in surveys, and evaluate the level of digital transformation. . 100 percent of units that have participated in surveys and evaluated the level of digital transformation nationwide have experienced digital platforms for digital transformation. · Create and update a database on digital transformation of businesses, stores, business households, wholesalers, and retailers nationwide.

