HCMC stimulates consumption of essential products

Authorities, businesses and retailers in HCMC are organizing programs to promote consumption of essential products and bring quality goods into the market at attractive prices.

Customers buy essential products at big discounts at Duong Dinh Nghe Park in HCMC’s District 11 under the Mobile Sales – Market Stabilization Program. (Photo courtesy of MM Mega Market)

Earlier this month the city Department of Industry and Trade, Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, HCMC Labour Federation, HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and the city’s districts, and MVCPRO Co., Ltd launched the Mobile Sales – Market Stabilization Program in the city, which lasts from August 6 to September 15.

Held alternately at 15 locations, including export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech parks, the programme provides consumers the opportunity to buy products at discounts, some huge.

Many domestic and international brands such as Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam, Wilmar Marketing CLV, Procter & Gamble Vietnam, and Binh Tay Food JSC are taking part with nearly 500 items in 40 essential groups such as dry foods, spices, confectionery, soft drinks, liquid detergents, fabric softeners, shower gels, shampoos, and toothpastes.

MM Mega Market said it is offering exclusive promotions of up to 90 percent on several products, including stainless steel spoon sets, food containers, plastic cutting board sets, fans, cereal and fish sauce.

It hoped to join hands with the city Department of Industry and Trade to bring essential goods and goods under the city’s market stabilization program to low and middle-income earners.

In addition to participating in the "Mobile Sales - Market Stabilization" program, Saigon Co.op has also implemented the "Nutrition Festival - Back-to-School Energy" program, offering discounts of up to 50 percent on more than 1,000 products such as milk and dairy, nutritional supplements, bird's nest drinks, honey, cakes, candies, and fast foods such as pizzas and sausages at its 800 points of sales, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Finelife, Sense City, SenseMarket, and Co.opOnline.

Saigon Co.op’s retail chains are also offering discounts of 20-40 percent on school supplies and uniforms.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the department’s deputy director, said the participation of large businesses and retailers in the Market Stabilisation Programme, especially the "Mobile Sales - Market Stabilization" program, enables people to buy quality goods at reasonable prices and helps share the burden faced by low-income families.

Mobile sales at industrial parks and export processing zones and outlying districts under the latter program have helped workers and residents there access high-quality goods at reasonable prices.

Thanh Dung of Cu Chi District said there are few stores selling books and school supplies in her area, and so the programs are convenient.

Nguyen Van Dung, vice chairman of the city People's Committee, said in addition to its key goals, the program this year also aims to prevent prices from going up in response to recent wage hikes, ensuring they meet the Government's goal of improving people's lives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the "Mobile Sales - Market Stabilization" program in District 4, Nguyen Thi My Hanh, vice chairwoman of the district People's Committee, said the program would increase recognition of Vietnamese and price-stabilized goods among consumers, gradually change their habit from cash to cashless payments, and foster the district’s economic growth.

VNA