HCMC seeks digital-technological dominance through robust policy, investment

HCMC aims to become a leading digital and innovation hub by 2045, focusing on AI, SME support, and increased R&D investment, as discussed at a scientific symposium.

Accordingly, at a scientific symposium convened to implement Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW, concerning transformative advancements in science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, hosted by the HCMC Department of Science and Technology as well as the Technology Committee of Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, scientists, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders proposed a range of valuable contributions.

Assoc Prof Dr Pham Tran Vu, Vice President of HCMC University of Technology (HCMUT), shared that the current trajectory of digital transformation has yet to realize its anticipated potential. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) encounter formidable challenges pertaining to governance, human capital, and fiscal constraints, which impede their capacity to finance and deploy technological applications.

Consequently, a comprehensive programmatic framework, inclusive of dedicated financial instruments, is indispensable to facilitate SME digital transformation.

Assoc Prof Dr Tran Minh Triet, Vice President of HCMC University of Science, articulated that Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City has submitted strategic proposals for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) within the city, focusing on four foundational pillars, namely AI for healthcare, smart agriculture, transportation, and public administration. However, the level of investment allocated to these domains remains insufficient.

Vice President Vo Van Khang of the Southern Information Security Association underscored that HCMC possesses a combination of institutional, human resource, infrastructural, data, and technological advantages. He advocated for the development of robust science and technology (S&T) frameworks. Given the city’s aspiration to allocate approximately 3 percent of its budget to S&T by 2030, equating to VND5-10 trillion (US$196-392 million), innovative investment mechanisms are imperative to mobilize both local and international resources.

According to the municipal Department of Science and Technology, the city aims to actualize the objectives listed in Resolution 57-NQ/TW by establishing itself as the preeminent digital economy hub in the nation, attaining a position among the top 100 cities with the most dynamic startup and innovation ecosystems globally by 2030, and the top 50 by 2045, and securing a place among the top three provinces/cities in innovation and digital transformation.

The city has articulated specific performance indicators, including research and development (R&D) expenditure reaching 2 percent of Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), allocating 3 percent of the total annual budget to S&T development; the digital economy contributing 25 percent of GRDP by 2025, 40 percent by 2030, and 50 percent by 2045.

The city’s S&T and innovation ecosystem is projected to aggregate a minimum of 5,000 innovative startups. Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology emphasized that Resolution 57-NQ/TW presents a pivotal opportunity to harness the full potential of S&T, innovation, and digital transformation, thereby catalyzing the city’s socio-economic advancement.

Consequently, the insights furnished by businesses and scientists are of paramount importance and will contribute to the effective operationalization of Resolution 57-NQ/TW in the proximate future.

