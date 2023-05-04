HCMC seeking suitable models for technology trading floor development

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has just held a formal discussion among IT experts in search of an appropriate technology trading floor.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Minh Quang from HCMC University of Technology – VNU-HCM stated that if a science-technology trading floor is still unable to perform technology guarantees, it can at least offer services to introduce new technologies and establish an environment for participants to conduct transactions or transfer existing technologies.

More importantly, a technology trading floor must be a bridge to link the four stakeholders of investors – scientists – suppliers – businesses in order to identify the demands of each partner more precisely.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan from HCMC University of Economics said that HCMC can consider successful international technology trading floors and capital attraction floors. It can also evaluate possible links between technology trading floors and other trading floors in the country and in the world before developing its own specific model, along with corresponding operation mechanism.

Leaders of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology voiced that the State should only hold a constructive and supportive role. The assessment of technologies should be done by the market or intermediary consultation units. HCMC Science and Technology Department always welcomes all feedbacks and proposals for support activities of technology transfer in the future.