HCMC running various policies to support innovative startups

HCMC is trying to boost innovative startup activities through the introduction of several practical policies and platforms this year.



In the third or fourth quarter this year, the HCMC Innovation Startup Center, sited at the address of 123 Truong Dinh Street in District 3 will come into operation.

It is a hub to organize useful activities and offer support services to innovative startup ecosystems in hope of forming a network to help innovative startup activities in each district, educational institute, and business located in HCMC as well as those linked to this city.

The Center will then launch an online platform named ‘HCMC Open Innovation Platform’ (H.OIP). This platform has valuable data of different ecosystems for enterprises and startups to participate in and enjoy support policies of the city.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology affirmed that the Innovation Startup Center will contribute to propagandize the State’s policies on innovation and startup to the community. The Center is a place to provide necessary services for innovative startups while aiding technology transfer activities, research and development programs, and the commercialization of scientific research results.

Moreover, several policies to support innovative startups in compliance with Resolution 98 are going to be fully adopted in the near future, including tax exemption or reduction, non-refundable financial aid of VND40 – 400 million (US$1,573 – 15,730) to startup projects, pilots of policies for new products and services or policies to attract scientists and experts for international-standard research centers.

Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung commented that HCMC is welcoming application forms of innovative startup projects for multiple non-refundable support policies. The Department is also completing necessary procedures to ask for an approval of a tax exemption and reduction policies for organizations and individuals in the innovative startup field.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam