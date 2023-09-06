HCMC records 63,309 pink eye cases in first eight months of 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the city recorded 63,309 cases of viral conjunctivitis (pink eye) from the beginning of 2023 to August 31, up 15.38 percent over the same period last year with 53,573 cases.

Of these, 1,001 pink eye patients have become complicated, accounting for 1.59 percent over the same period in 2022 with 873 cases.

The pink eye disease has produced inflammation of the cornea, corneal ulcer, corneal scarring, the superinfection of viral conjunctivitis and permanent vision problems and so on.

In the first eight months of the year, 15,402 children under 16 years old were infected with viral conjunctivitis, accounting for 24.43 percent over the same period in 2022 with 10,467 cases.

288 patients among them became severe with the disease, accounting for 1.87 percent over the same period in 2022 with 241 cases.

Amid the disease outbreak, the HCMC Department of Health has requested units to strengthen communication with people, teachers and parents of students about the symptoms of pink eye disease, prevent the spread of the disease and differentiate between the disease and other eye diseases, and give homecare tips for mild cases.

Besides, the municipal Department of Health also required medical examination and treatment facilities to continue receiving and treating pink eye patients, quickly report complicated disease situation if any and prepare for facilities, equipment and devices, medical supplies and human resources to deal with the disease.