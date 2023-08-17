HCMC proposing pilots of new technological solutions for socio-economic growth

The HCMC Science & Technology Department yesterday held a formal discussion about regulations on controlling tests for new technological solutions in the hi-tech park, centralized IT zone, and innovation centers in HCMC.



The draft regulations are for the two categories of technological products and solutions with controlled participation (LoRaWAN and Wifi-Halow wireless technologies, unmanned electric vehicles, digital technology using drones); and technological fields/solutions (AI, cloud computing, grid computing, edge computing, Internet of Things, wireless technology, virtual reality, enhance virtual reality, Blockchain). These fields all aim at socio-economic growth and scientific-technological growth in HCMC.

New technological solutions must be those bringing about positive socio-economic effects to HCMC but never appearing in any legal documents or having already been specified but then having its license procedure limited to the piloting scope.

HCMC is going to help with location and infrastructure provision inside the corresponding hi-tech park, centralized IT zone, and innovation centers in the city to pilot those solutions. Piloting units are exempted from obtaining permission as long as the testing product uses approved technologies. Meanwhile, there will be a financial aid of 30 percent at max of the piloting cost, taken from the science-technology budget of HCMC.

Dr. Duong Nhu Hung – Dean of the Faculty of Industrial Management under HCMC University of Technology (VNU-HCM) – said that it is wise to focus on AI-related medical technologies now. There should be policies to loosen state and local regulations on novel products and services or even exclude them from those rules. However, to avoid being taken advantage of, the policies should include detailed criteria to identify truly effective products, solutions for socio-economic growth of the city.



CEO Le Thanh Trung from Drone Hera Co. informed that all products in his company are developed and manufactured by Vietnamese scientists and engineers. Nevertheless, these products have not received permission to fly out of the piloting area of the company inside Saigon Hi-tech Park. It takes much time to ask for approval from the Department of Operations for each piloting flight. He therefore hoped that the city prepares suitable mechanisms and policies to support research teams and startup people so that they can confidently develop their products from research results.

Director Nguyen Viet Dung of the HCMC Science and Technology Department expressed his wish to receive more fruitful opinions from experts, scientists, businesses sited in HCMC about the regulations on controlling tests for new technological solutions. With a specific policy framework and approval mechanism, researched products can be implemented in reality more quickly.