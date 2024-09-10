Business

HCMC program features American tastes

The “United Tastes" program was kicked off in HCMC on September 9.

Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs of the US, Alexis M. Taylor (L), and Managing Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, Bruno Jousselin (R) visit a stall displaying fresh fruit in the supermarket (Photo: SGGP)

Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs of the US, Alexis M. Taylor said the event is a key opportunity for US businesses to explore Vietnam's supply chain and retail market. It also connects Vietnamese consumers and enterprises with American products, targeting households and the HoReCa sector (hotel, restaurant, and catering services).

He highlighted that Vietnam is a potential market for the US, especially regarding agricultural and food products, and in recent years, the US has seen an expansion of exports to Southeast Asian countries

As part of the program, MM Mega Market welcomed around 100 American businesses to its An Phu center in HCMC. These businesses engaged in direct exchanges with their Vietnamese counterparts to better understand the local retail landscape and consumer preferences.

Bruno Jousselin, CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam, highlighted that the program introduces high-quality US food and beverages to Vietnamese consumers. Shoppers can enjoy promotions, food tastings, and cooking demonstrations as part of the event.

This marks the third consecutive year of collaboration between MM Mega Market and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Foreign Agricultural Service, showcasing premium American products like Tyson chicken, top-grade beef, apples, grapes, cherries, and dry goods with discounts of up to 30 percent.

Vietnamplus

