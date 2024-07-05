According to the Center for Disease Control in Ho Chi Minh City, during the first six months of 2024, they conducted health screenings for over 139,000 elderly people at health stations across 22 districts and Thu Duc City.

HCMC: Over 139,000 elderly people receive free medical checkup

Specifically, they identified 81,526 senior citizens with high blood pressure; roughly 61,637 had been previously diagnosed and 19,889 were newly detected. Additionally, 21,693 elderly people were found to have type 2 diabetes including 21,644 having a prior diagnosis and 49 being newly identified.

Furthermore, there were 11,276 suspected cases of diabetes. For those with suspected diabetes, health stations invited them for further evaluation or referred them to higher-level healthcare facilities for definitive diagnosis. Those already diagnosed with diabetes received guidance on blood sugar management through diet and medication.

The health screening program also detected other conditions among the elderly population, including 1,738 cases of asthma (1.2 percent), 1,091 cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, 0.8 percent), and 1,312 cases of various cancers (0.9 percent).

In addition, during the screening process, 1,205 cases were suspected to have asthma, 170 cases were suspected to have COPD, and 3,071 were suspected to have different types of cancer. All suspected cases were advised to seek further evaluation and specialized treatment at big healthcare facilities. The health check also identified 3,687 pensioners at risk of depression (ranging from mild to severe) while 2,843 others at risk of anxiety disorders (from mild to severe), 2,802 with reduced basic daily functioning, 1,698 experiencing weakness, and 2,980 at risk of falls (2.1 percent of the total cases).

According to HCDC, the free-of-charge medical checkup program for elderly people will be carried out at 310 healthcare stations citywide by the end of 2024 and the following years.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan