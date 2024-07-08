HCMC offers up to 161,500 job vacancies in H2

Specifically, from 102,600 to 108,000 jobs, or 66.89 percent of the total, are required in the trade and service sector.

A job recruitment fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, the largest economic hub of Vietnam, will need about 153,500-161,500 workers in the second half of this year, mainly in key industries and essential services, according to the city’s Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information (Falmi).

Specifically, from 102,600 to 108,000 jobs, or 66.89 percent of the total, are required in the trade and service sector. Meanwhile, the industrial and construction sectors need from 50,700 to 53,300 job positions, or 33.03 percent, and the agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sector requires around 130 positions.

There are from 134,620-141,636 jobs for trained and skilled workers, of whom those with university degrees or higher account for 19.54 percent, college degrees 23.16 percent, intermediate education qualifications 21.72 percent, and primary vocational education qualifications 23.28 percent.

There are only 18,800 – 19,856 jobs, or 12.3 percent of the total manpower demand, for untrained workers.

To ensure labor supply meets demand and drives business production in the latter half of 2024, Falmi Director Nguyen Hoang Hieu emphasized the need for enterprises to develop training plans for specific industries and skill levels in alignment with their development goals and market requirements. Close collaboration with educational institutions is also crucial for training and enhancing both technical skills and soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and time management for workers.

For workers themselves, alongside professional knowledge, it's essential to equip themselves with vocational skills relevant to their positions and maintain a positive work attitude to ensure successful job completion and future development, Hieu added.

VNA