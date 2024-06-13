Science/technology

HCMC offers training on GenAI, ChatGPT

SGGP

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications has just organized a training session to better exploit GenAI and ChatGPT.

21.jpg


Standing Vice Chairman Ngo Huu Thong of the Enterprise Application and Innovation Research Institute (3AI) informed that Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is a field of AI focusing on creating new content from either a document, photo, video clip, or music. GenAI can develop creative content suitable for a specific context, and thus saving great time and efforts of human beings.

ChatGPT is a chatbot whose main function is to develop languages based on AI technology, and hence can maintain a smooth conversation with people.

Standing Vice Chairman Thong commented that GenAI should become an effective tool to boost the performance, save time, and expand the capacity of human beings on their way to invent new ideas.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Thanh Tam

HCMC Department of Information and Communications training GenAI ChatGPT

