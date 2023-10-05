HCMC mobilizing all possible resources for digital transformation

HCMC yesterday officially launched its series of activities, themed ‘Exploiting Digital Data – Completing Digital Transformation’, in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc is at the Tech4Life exhibition (Photo: SGGP)



Statistics from the HCMC Information and Communications Department reveal that thanks to impressive achievements, HCMC occupies the 2nd position in digital transformation nationwide. The contribution of digital economy to the city GRDP was 19 percent in 2022. There are now over 7,000 ICT businesses working in HCMC with the total e-commerce value of US$7.84 billion, accounting for nearly a half of the national value.

In her presentation on developing data for the sake of digital transformation in HCMC, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh stated that HCMC has so far concentrated on establishing digital data to share, exploit, and analyze on its way of forming a digital government, society, and economy.

Right now, HCMC is one of the five leading places in the country as to digital transformation, with all in the list of whole or partial online administrative procedures available for use. The rate of administrative documents handled online reaches 60 percent. The minimum proportions of online administrative documents successfully processed online at the municipal, district, and ward levels are 50 percent, 40 percent, and 35 percent, respectively.

The Deputy Director stressed that digital transformation and data management is a long-term plan that needs adjustment from time to time to better exploit advanced technologies. Therefore, it is necessary to form an agency to chair this process and devise suitable solutions so that the integration and designing of common digital services for the city are more effective.

“All state agencies are now focusing on data development, connection, sharing, exploitation, and analysis for the growth of a digital government, society, and economy where citizens and businesses only need to provide information once for all online public services and businesses can access shared data by state offices for manufacturing and trading purposes. State agencies use data provided by formal information systems updated in real time to reduce manual reports among levels”, said Deputy Director Trinh.

HCMC sets various targets for its digital transformation until 2030.

_Basically and comprehensively transforming the operations of the digital government apparatus to boost the growth of a digital society and economy

_Becoming a healthcare center of Vietnam and ASEAN with a medical ecosystem of 6,000 modern clinics and hospitals that provide distance medical care, implement AI in disease diagnosis and treatment

_Developing a blooming digital economy in the city with a contribution of 25 percent and 40 percent to the municipal GRDP in 2025 and 2030 correspondingly so as to maintain the national leading position economically.

Director Nguyen Truc Van of the HCMC Center for Socio-Economic Simulation and Forecast proposed that to develop its digital economy, HCMC needs to increase its economic competitiveness via favorable conditions for the implementation of digital technologies among businesses of all scales and digital levels, the participation of localities in the development of industries, the preparation of a proper legal frame for the digital economy where new business models and digital industry clusters exist.

To accelerate digital transformation, HCMC is focusing on creating the three data groups of citizens, finance – businesses, land – urban area; upgrading its digital infrastructure; tightening information security; introducing the digital platform for important city-level information systems; forming an innovative ecosystem; implementing AI-related technologies.

“This transformation is a long-term plan requiring the cooperation of the whole political system, businesses, and residents, with the ultimate aim of turning HCMC into a smart one”, said Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.