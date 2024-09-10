Health

HCMC medical, pharmaceutical industrial park expected to be operational in 2030

SGGP

Le Minh Xuan Industrial Park 2 covering an area of 338 hectares in Binh Chanh District, HCMC is proposed to be developed into a specialized medical and pharmaceutical industrial park.

The specialized pharmaceutical and medical industrial park will receive specific support policies to create conditions for businesses to bring their products to market as soon as possible. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People's Committee made the statement in a document on the management and use of drugs at healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical businesses that has just been sent to the Board of Culture and Society of the municipal People's Council.

The city has recently directed relevant and functional units to solve difficulties and obstacles to complete legality and promote the establishment and development of the specialized pharmaceutical and medical industrial park. The southern economic hub has also proposed the establishment of a standing unit of the Ministry of Health in the pharmaceutical and medical industrial park to strengthen administrative reform, create favorable conditions for businesses, and shorten licensing processes.

The specialized pharmaceutical and medical industrial park is expected to be built and put into operation by 2030. The industrial park will receive specific support policies from the Government, the Ministry of Health, and the HCMC People's Committee to create conditions for businesses to bring their products to market as soon as possible and ensure the supply of high-quality medicines to meet treatment needs.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh

