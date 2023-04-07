HCMC leads in voluntary blood donation movement: official

HCMC has taken the lead in the voluntary blood donation movement for many years, accounting for one-fifth of the donated blood nationwide, President of the city’s Red Cross Society Tran Truong Son said on April 7.

Addressing the launch of the All People’s Voluntarily Blood Donation Day (April 7), he noted that from December 1994 to December 31, 2022, the city recorded more than 2.8 million voluntary blood donations, collecting over 3 million blood units to ensure a sufficient supply for emergency aid and treatment at 150 local hospitals and in some southern provinces.

In particular, the donation mobilization and reception were maintained even amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, thus guaranteeing blood supply for medical establishments, he said.

Since 2021, digital transformation has been conducted in donation mobilization with the launch of the “Giot mau vang” (Golden Blood) app.

More than 35,000 people have used this app, via which nearly 60,000 donation registrations have been made, including nearly 40 percent registering to donate again. The app has helped donors select suitable donation locations and time while assisting the city’s blood bank in donation management, according to Son.

For 2023, the southern metropolis looks to raise 220,000 bags of donated blood, more than 80 percent of which are 350 - 450ml bags and over 95 percent is safe blood, to meet the emergency aid and treatment demand.

It will also propose the establishment of fixed blood donation sites to create more favorable conditions for donors and disseminate knowledge about blood donation, he added.