Government expands support for preschool children aged 3–5

A new government decree provides financial support for meals and educational expenses to ensure nationwide preschool access for children aged 3 to 5 by 2030.

Preschool children aged 3–5 will receive support from the Government

The Government has issued Decree No. 277/2025/ND-CP detailing the implementation of National Assembly Resolution No. 218/2025/QH15 on universal preschool education for children aged 3–5.

According to the decree, by 2028, at least 50 percent of provinces and cities nationwide are expected to meet preschool education standards for children aged 3–5. By 2030, the goal is for 100 percent of localities to achieve this standard.

The decree outlines policies supporting children aged 3–5 and investing in preschool infrastructure and human resources.

Specifically, the Government will provide meal support of VND360,000 per month for up to nine months per school year to children aged 3–5 who live in extremely difficult communes or villages in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, coastal and island regions, children without guardians, children from poor or near-poor households; children of war martyrs, heroes of the people’s armed forces, wounded soldiers, or other social policy beneficiaries; and children with disabilities attending inclusive education programs.

In addition, children eligible for meal support and those attending licensed private or non-public preschools whose parents or legal guardians are workers employed under labor contracts in industrial parks and clusters, or export processing zones will receive study cost support of VND150,000 (US$5.68) per month for up to nine months per school year.

The decree also includes policies to develop preschool networks, facilities, teaching equipment, and materials, as well as measures to strengthen the teaching workforce. Preschool teachers newly recruited from the 2025–2026 academic year who commit to working at public preschools for at least five years will receive a support allowance equivalent to one year of the basic salary (or its adjusted equivalent under future salary policies).

Principal, vice principal, teachers, and staff at public preschool educational institutions involved in the implementation of the universal preschool education program for children aged 3 to 5 years will receive a support fund of VND960,000 per month. This support fund is not included in the calculation for social insurance contributions and benefits.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan