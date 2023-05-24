HCMC leader hosts Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Culture

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on May 24 received First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairman expressed his pleasure with the fine all-around development of the relations between the two countries after 31 years of diplomatic relations, especially in the field of science and technology.

In 2008, HCMC and Belarus's Minsk city signed a friendship cooperation agreement. After 15 years, the two localities have exchanged many delegations and strengthened cooperation in many fields, contributing to enhancing understanding, solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.

Welcoming the signing of a development cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and the Ministry of Culture of Belarus for 2023-2025, Duc said HCMC wishes to join and contribute to the implementation of cultural development cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Besides, HCMC is ready to join hands to hold cultural diplomatic events of Belarus in the city such as the Cultural Days of Belarus in Vietnam.

For his part, Valery Gromada emphasized that the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in the city in 2022 is vivid evidence of the development of cooperation relations between Belarus and Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

The guest expressed his hope that HCMC Day will be soon held in Minsk city, thereby introducing the Vietnamese culture and people as well as the potential and development of Vietnam’s southern metropolis to the Belarusian people.